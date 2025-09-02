Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 124.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 344.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 256,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 101,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,654,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,229 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

CGCB stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

