Vident Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 137,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,543,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.9% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,866,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,649 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 152.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after acquiring an additional 986,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 714.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 972,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.54. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,636.80. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This trade represents a 69.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADMA Biologics

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.