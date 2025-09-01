Vident Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,497.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 77.0% during the first quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 584,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,640,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $86.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

