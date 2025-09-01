Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $217,000 in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $29,584,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15 shares in the company, valued at $1,880.40. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,440,546 shares of company stock worth $191,913,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $130.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

