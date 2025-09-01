Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 66.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,085,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,074 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,310,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 24.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,833,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,024,000 after acquiring an additional 363,909 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $3,191,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,680.09. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839,614 shares of company stock valued at $724,163,153. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $136.46 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.