Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OBDC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%.The business had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

