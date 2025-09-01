Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.7833.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco by 55.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Invesco by 4.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 6.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Invesco by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Invesco has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

