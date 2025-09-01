Carronade Capital Management LP Acquires 7,116 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Carronade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 0.6% of Carronade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carronade Capital Management LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $195.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.75 and its 200-day moving average is $204.29. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $180.40 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

