Caption Management LLC Buys New Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000. Caption Management LLC owned 0.07% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 60.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of BOOT opened at $178.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $183.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $504.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

