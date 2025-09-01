BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,983 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $41,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,145,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,208,000 after purchasing an additional 450,935 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,687,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,587,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,500,000 after acquiring an additional 467,793 shares during the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,387,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,613,000 after acquiring an additional 150,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 983,901 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,826,000 after acquiring an additional 196,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

YPF stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.32%.The company had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

