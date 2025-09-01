BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 190,232 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,159,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,232 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in NiSource were worth $46,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

NYSE NI opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

