Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 432 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,142,000. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

