Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 27.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $222.88 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,880 shares of company stock worth $78,449,679. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.