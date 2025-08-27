Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Position Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 765.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,320 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,436 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $40,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,424,000 after buying an additional 394,147 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,174,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,482 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after acquiring an additional 55,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $200,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BTIG Research set a $250.00 price objective on Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.1%

EXPE opened at $213.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.46 and a twelve month high of $216.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

