Timken Company (The) $TKR Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,107 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 282.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Timken by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,681,000 after buying an additional 180,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 530,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after acquiring an additional 174,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

