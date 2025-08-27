The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 219.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.59%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

