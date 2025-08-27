SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX Stock Position Raised by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

EWX opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $736.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $66.73.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.