SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Holdings Raised by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

