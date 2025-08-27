SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.19, with a volume of 3022287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.