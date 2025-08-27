Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3,747.38 and last traded at $3,708.69, with a volume of 1608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,690.61.
Seaboard Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,191.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,813.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.19.
Seaboard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 28.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 9.93%.
Institutional Trading of Seaboard
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 67,325.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Seaboard by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 18.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seaboard
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
