Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3,747.38 and last traded at $3,708.69, with a volume of 1608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,690.61.

Seaboard Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,191.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,813.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 28.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 9.93%.

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

Seaboard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 11.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 67,325.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Seaboard by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Seaboard by 18.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seaboard

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.