Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $30,141,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 127.3% during the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $322.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.19 and its 200-day moving average is $280.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $322.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,110 shares of company stock valued at $135,507,928 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

