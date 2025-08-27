Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,107 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $43,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $358,614,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22,154.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,544.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 963,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,166,000 after acquiring an additional 936,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after purchasing an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,487,000 after purchasing an additional 535,043 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $353.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $154.08 and a 52-week high of $355.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

