Piedmont Capital Management LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Piedmont Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 9.4% of Piedmont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Piedmont Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

