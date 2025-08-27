Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 2,147,000,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 943% from the average session volume of 205,892,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Trading Up 6.3%

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market cap of £1.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

