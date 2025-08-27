Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

