Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
