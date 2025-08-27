Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Strong Sell

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASRT. Wall Street Zen lowered Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Assertio from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assertio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.78 on Monday. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 36.97%.The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Assertio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Assertio will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assertio by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Assertio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 910,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 34,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 18.8% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

