Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $694,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $5,543,000. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 65,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $2,236,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 9,378.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $4,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.85 and a twelve month high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.20.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

