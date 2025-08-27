Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQX. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 5,614,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,705 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,008,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 88.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,660,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,251 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 64.2% in the first quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 4,198,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,600 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Up 1.9%

EQX stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -137.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.