Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL Stock Position Lowered by Helix Partners Management LP

Helix Partners Management LP lessened its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Global Net Lease comprises approximately 7.9% of Helix Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Helix Partners Management LP owned about 1.45% of Global Net Lease worth $26,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,612,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,070,000 after acquiring an additional 544,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 247,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNL. KeyCorp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $52,775,290.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,907,384 shares in the company, valued at $147,911,863.12. This trade represents a 26.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,553,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,115,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.