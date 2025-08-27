Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Alexandra Seros Sells 18,097 Shares

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 18,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $44,880.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,684,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,977,552.56. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Alexandra Seros sold 29,648 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $72,934.08.

On Friday, August 22nd, Alexandra Seros sold 35,747 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $87,580.15.

On Thursday, August 21st, Alexandra Seros sold 36,836 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $86,564.60.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Alexandra Seros sold 29,443 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $70,368.77.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Alexandra Seros sold 15,523 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $37,099.97.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $222.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 30.16%.The firm had revenue of $100.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently -15.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

