CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,223,000 after buying an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,888,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,349,000 after acquiring an additional 295,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,530,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,282,000 after buying an additional 447,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 709,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after buying an additional 1,538,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

