Contrasting Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) and Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Invitation Home”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $546.16 million 1.35 $35.65 million $0.12 59.13 Invitation Home $2.62 billion 7.18 $453.92 million $0.88 34.86

Risk and Volatility

Invitation Home has higher revenue and earnings than Armada Hoffler Properties. Invitation Home is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Home has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Invitation Home pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Home pays out 131.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invitation Home has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Invitation Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 4.39% 3.40% 0.95% Invitation Home 20.36% 5.56% 2.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and Invitation Home, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 Invitation Home 0 8 8 0 2.50

Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.04%. Invitation Home has a consensus price target of $37.22, indicating a potential upside of 21.34%. Given Invitation Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invitation Home is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Invitation Home shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Invitation Home shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Invitation Home beats Armada Hoffler Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners and also invests in development projects through real estate financing arrangements. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients. The Company’s construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls, retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution, and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical, and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages, and mixed-use town centers. The Company is the sole general partner of Armada Hoffler, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) and, as of March 31, 2024, owned 75.5% of the economic interest in the Operating Partnership, of which 0.1% is held as general partnership units. The operations of the Company are conducted primarily through the Operating Partnership and the wholly owned subsidiaries thereof.

About Invitation Home

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.