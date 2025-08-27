Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 4,000 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in NCR Voyix by 23.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE VYX opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.