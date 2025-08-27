Cascade Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0%

JNJ stock opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a market cap of $425.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

