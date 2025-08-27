Brokerages Set Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) PT at $85.33

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 502,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 98,819 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 183,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 78,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

