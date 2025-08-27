Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.71. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Diamond Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $582.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

