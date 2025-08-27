Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Holdings Lessened by Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Arista Networks by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $168.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.04.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 192,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $26,953,376.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,623,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,465,112.07. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,823,574 shares of company stock worth $721,676,802 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

