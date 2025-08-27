Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds Sells 2,715 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3%

Amazon.com stock opened at $228.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

