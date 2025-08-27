Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 36,110 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.33.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

