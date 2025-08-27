Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,529 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $172.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total transaction of $223,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,968.12. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $4,142,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

