1,097 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS Bought by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS stock opened at $293.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

