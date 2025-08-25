Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Head-To-Head Survey

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hf Foods Group and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hf Foods Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hf Foods Group -3.97% 7.01% 3.02% Nomad Foods 6.93% 10.26% 4.20%

Risk & Volatility

Hf Foods Group has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomad Foods has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Hf Foods Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hf Foods Group and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hf Foods Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nomad Foods 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hf Foods Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.70%. Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $20.3333, indicating a potential upside of 30.34%. Given Hf Foods Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hf Foods Group is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hf Foods Group and Nomad Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hf Foods Group $1.20 billion 0.17 -$48.51 million ($0.91) -4.05 Nomad Foods $3.35 billion 0.71 $245.74 million $1.46 10.68

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Hf Foods Group. Hf Foods Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomad Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Hf Foods Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hf Foods Group

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meal products that include ready-to-cook noodles, pasta, lasagna, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; ice creams, such as in-home and out-of-home ice creams; and other products consisting of soups, pizzas, bakery goods, and meat substitutes. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains primarily under the Birds Eye, Green Cuisine, iglo, Findus, Aunt Bessie's, Goodfella's, Frikom, Ledo, La Cocinera, and Belviva brand names. Nomad Foods Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hf Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hf Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.