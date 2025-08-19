Short Interest in Nextech3D.AI Corporation (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Increases By 134.8%

Nextech3D.AI Corporation (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 153,800 shares, anincreaseof134.8% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,486,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,486,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nextech3D.AI Stock Down 3.6%
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Nextech3D.AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
Nextech3D.AI Company Profile
