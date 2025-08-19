Short Interest in Nextech3D.AI Corporation (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Increases By 134.8%

Nextech3D.AI Corporation (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 153,800 shares, anincreaseof134.8% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,486,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,486,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nextech3D.AI Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Nextech3D.AI has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

Nextech3D.AI Company Profile

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

