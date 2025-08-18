Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £247 ($334.96) price target on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £252 ($341.74) to £275 ($372.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

LON FLTR opened at £216.80 ($294.01) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of £147.45 ($199.96) and a 1-year high of £237 ($321.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of £212.16 and a 200-day moving average of £197.16. The company has a market cap of £49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.