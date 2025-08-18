Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £247 ($334.96) price target on the stock.
FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £252 ($341.74) to £275 ($372.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.