Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $49,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in nVent Electric by 28.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 138,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $1,594,808.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,636.96. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $1,851,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,491.60. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,780 shares of company stock worth $19,591,172. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

nVent Electric stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

