Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Pure Cycle Corporation $PCYO

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pure Cycle by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pure Cycle by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pure Cycle by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $243.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 49.58%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

