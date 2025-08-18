CSX Corporation $CSX Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CSX by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,383,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,743 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,124,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,696,000 after purchasing an additional 707,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,097,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,929 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CSX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,742,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,540,000 after buying an additional 1,856,322 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

