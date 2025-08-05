Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stake Cut by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,226 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $25,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,233,000 after buying an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 405,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.44.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4%

KNSL opened at $446.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.13 and its 200-day moving average is $462.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $405.00 and a one year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.