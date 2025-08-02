Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 628 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $498.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,107.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.04.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

