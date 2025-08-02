19,129 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 443.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $30.80 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

